CareDx Inc (CDNA) is Gagnon Securities LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,673 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises approximately 6.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CareDx worth $23,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,360.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.16. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 121.92% and a negative return on equity of 108.99%. equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Sasha King sold 9,458 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,695.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,241.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,607 shares of company stock worth $838,015 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

