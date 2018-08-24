Caretrust REIT (CTRE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2018 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/21/2018 – Caretrust REIT had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2018 – Caretrust REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

8/7/2018 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2018 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/2/2018 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2018 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2018 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/17/2018 – Caretrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/7/2018 – Caretrust REIT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 25.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

