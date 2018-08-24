Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caretrust REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5091687477437 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.23. 3,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,945. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

