CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Ian G. Smith Sells 10,599 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Ian G. Smith sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $527,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CARG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,474. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CarGurus by 12.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 33.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in CarGurus by 100,560.0% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 price target on CarGurus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

