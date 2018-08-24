Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Buys 45,507 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 1.40% of Sensient Technologies worth $42,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXT. TheStreet cut Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

SXT opened at $69.75 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

