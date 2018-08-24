Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $39 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,419 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $38,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 931,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,634,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,403,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,610,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,056,000 after buying an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $26,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,084 shares of company stock worth $2,978,224. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 61.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.61.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

