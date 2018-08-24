Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $35,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $537.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $325.45 and a one year high of $541.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.69.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total transaction of $127,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,251 shares in the company, valued at $197,140,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,026 shares of company stock worth $60,907,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

