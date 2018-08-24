Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Casey’s General Stores earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1148469368068 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.56.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $128.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $134,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,694.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

