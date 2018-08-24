Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 859.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 112,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 302.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 37.2% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 251.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $114.30 and a one year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.