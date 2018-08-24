CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Director Richard B. Boyer Sells 1,028 Shares

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Richard B. Boyer sold 1,028 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $32,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard B. Boyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Richard B. Boyer sold 472 shares of CB Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CB Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $171.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 14,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

