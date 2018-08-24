Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,933 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,980,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,819,000 after buying an additional 447,445 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celgene from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

CELG stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,401,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,750 shares of company stock worth $3,533,390 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

