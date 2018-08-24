Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

In other Centerra Gold news, insider Scott Graeme Perry acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$56,862.00.

TSE CG opened at C$5.58 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.48 and a 52-week high of C$9.35.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.