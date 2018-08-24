Centersquare Investment Management LLC Invests $13.66 Million in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Stock

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 374,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JBG SMITH Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 129.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,545,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

