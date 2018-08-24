Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 35,947 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,947 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 1.36% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $42,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

COLD opened at $23.85 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 158 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 934 million cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

