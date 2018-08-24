ChainLink Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (LINK)

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One ChainLink token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last week, ChainLink has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. ChainLink has a total market cap of $112.20 million and $1.85 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00265715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00149170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032307 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ChainLink Token Profile

ChainLink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official website is smartcontract.com. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. ChainLink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for ChainLink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ChainLink

ChainLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Mercatox, Binance and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

