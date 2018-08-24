Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (CHAP) CEO Acquires $94,577.00 in Stock

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:CHAP) CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $94,577.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHAP opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The company had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. sell-side analysts expect that Chaparral Energy Inc Class A will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chaparral Energy Inc Class A

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

