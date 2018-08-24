Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $114.53 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16,076.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,002 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $114,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,880 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,413,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,847 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 646.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $170.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $171.52.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

