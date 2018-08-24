Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,682,485 Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,682,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Colgate-Palmolive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 137,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11,819.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 142,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,217.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.4% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

CL stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $7,886,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,302 shares of company stock worth $28,518,498 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

