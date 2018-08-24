Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,880,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.38% of Occidental Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,336,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,334,846,000 after acquiring an additional 857,046 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,777,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,116,000 after acquiring an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,467,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $614,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,789,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,175,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,244,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,714,000 after purchasing an additional 447,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 346.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

