Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 27th.

CHFN opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Charter Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $378.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 million.

In other news, President Lee Washam sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 155,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHFN. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,867,000 after buying an additional 197,992 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Financial Corp (Maryland)

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

