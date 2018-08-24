Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $18.12 Million Stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,572 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth $102,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after buying an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 607,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judith Newman sold 28,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,163,991.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,375.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 47,194 shares of company stock worth $1,953,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.69. Scholastic Corp has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub upgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

