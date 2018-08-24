Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $25.96 Million Position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,801 shares during the quarter. Integrated Device Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Integrated Device Technology were worth $25,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 220,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 79,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,568,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, insider Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $91,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Shepard sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $82,877.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,161.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,363 shares of company stock worth $3,656,227. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

NASDAQ:IDTI opened at $37.24 on Friday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

