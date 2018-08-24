Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares during the period. SRC Energy comprises 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SRC Energy were worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SRC Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 813,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period.

SRCI opened at $9.70 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

In related news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,335.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn A. Peterson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,232.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SRCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on SRC Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KLR Group lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

