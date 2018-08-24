Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chemical Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.02. Chemical Financial posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chemical Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemical Financial.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $195.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ CHFC traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. 127,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,423. Chemical Financial has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

In other news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 216,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

