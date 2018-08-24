Chevron Co. (CVX) Receives $138.49 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $603,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 308.0% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 566.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.