China Biologic Products (CBPO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Biologic Products earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7728447981605 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have commented on CBPO. BidaskClub lowered China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of CBPO stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. China Biologic Products has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.09). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

