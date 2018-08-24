China Life Insurance (LFC) Raised to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Life Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of LFC stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth $108,000. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth $132,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

