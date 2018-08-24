China Telecom (CHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:CHA opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. China Telecom has a 1-year low of $41.28 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in China Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in China Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in China Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in China Telecom by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in China Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

