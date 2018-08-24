CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $81.83 Million Position in CGI (GIB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 396,190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CGI were worth $81,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,130,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,610,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CGI by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,378,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 677,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CGI by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,828,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,489,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on CGI from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

CGI stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. CGI has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

