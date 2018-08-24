CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in FirstService Corp (FSV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,523 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstService were worth $43,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $8,913,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,060,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,496,000 after purchasing an additional 39,629 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of FSV opened at $85.63 on Friday. FirstService Corp has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. FirstService had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.