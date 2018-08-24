CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 37,044 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 81.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.