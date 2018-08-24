CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Domtar Corp (UFS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 3,432.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domtar from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Domtar from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.92%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

