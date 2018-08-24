CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 24,702 iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,469,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 281,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,761,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,394,000.

WOOD stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $83.88.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

