CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 3,122.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 5,077.8% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.77.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CIGNA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $177.61 per share, with a total value of $502,281.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,909.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

