Cimarex Energy (XEC) PT Set at $129.00 by Williams Capital

Williams Capital set a $129.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $156.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $83.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $80.53 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $556.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.26 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 27.75%. analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $175,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 722 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.98 per share, with a total value of $64,965.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $591,708.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

