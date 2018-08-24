Citigroup Begins Coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSBD. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. National Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, National Alliance Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,100. The stock has a market cap of $893.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.04 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $204,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 39.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

