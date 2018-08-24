Citigroup (C) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.22

Headlines about Citigroup (NYSE:C) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6834150327599 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,286,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a one year low of $64.38 and a one year high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

