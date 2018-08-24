Citigroup Inc (C) Holdings Cut by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,372.7% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,899,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5,933.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,792 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,033,000 after purchasing an additional 912,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE C opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

