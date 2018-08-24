Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Bought by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,321 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.0% of South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,372.7% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $93,899,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5,933.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,792 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 89.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,033,000 after purchasing an additional 912,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $56,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

