City (CHCO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.03

News articles about City (NASDAQ:CHCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. City earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.0422335017689 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.96. 369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. City has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.59 million. City had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 13.85%. equities research analysts expect that City will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $77.00 target price on shares of City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 325 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $26,253.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,825 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $233,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

