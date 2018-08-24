Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cleveland BioLabs earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0577581623479 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:CBLI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,737. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

