Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,882,373 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 410,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,855,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,626 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.0% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 794,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 222,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “$10.88” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “$10.88” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

NYSE CLF opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.65. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

