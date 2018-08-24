Cna Financial (CNA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cna Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4155981004841 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Cna Financial has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cna Financial will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

