CNB Financial (CCNE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $31.78 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.77.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.91 million. sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

