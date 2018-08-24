Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of CCE stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $44.14.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

