Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lowered its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 33.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 15.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,069,525.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,071.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,223 shares of company stock worth $1,727,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $481.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

