Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by SPF Beheer BV

SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 42,883 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.7% of SPF Beheer BV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SPF Beheer BV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,455,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,052,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,120 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,864,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,387,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257,371 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 33,898,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,158,311,000 after purchasing an additional 17,663,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Comcast by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $747,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

