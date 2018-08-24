Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 229.5% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4,296.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.