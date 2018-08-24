Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 488.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,079 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 28,197.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 770,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 767,826 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $7,027,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $79,961.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,897 shares in the company, valued at $18,971,864.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 81,938 shares of company stock worth $4,395,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Roth Capital set a $70.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

