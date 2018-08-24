Comerica Bank Sells 1,275 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.90.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $247.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total transaction of $222,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

